Student exhibition of painting

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 12:50

Exhibition of students' work Photo: Facebook / Torremolinos Town Hall

As part of the Torremolinos Cycle of Painting Exhibitions, the exhibition ‘Baroque in Picasso’ will be held from Thursday April 25 to Saturday May 11, with works by the students of the Universidad Popular’s painting workshop teacher Carmen Velasco.

These are works made with oil, acrylic and pastel techniques in a 60x40cm format with which they have wanted to pay tribute to the great master Velázquez, for which the students have worked on paintings that aim to reproduce fragments of many of his well-known paintings, including his best-known works.

The exhibition can be visited in the exhibition area of the cafeteria of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre from Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

Carmen Velasco is a graduate in Fine Arts from the University of Malaga, with two decades of teaching experience at the Universidad Popular of Torremolinos, where she teaches painting, together with restoration and sculpture. She has held numerous exhibitions in Torremolinos, as well as in other municipalities in the province of Malaga and throughout Andalucia.

The opening of the exhibition will take place on Thursday April 25 at 6pm.