The saga continues for Algarrobico

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 23 Mar 2024 • 10:00

The Hotel still standing in Algarrobico. Credit: Creative Commons.

The Minister of Development, Territorial Articulation, and Housing, Rocío Díaz, has confirmed that the El Algarrobico land in Carboneras (Almería) is officially designated as “not developable” according to the municipality’s General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU). This decision comes following a judicial order annulling the municipal agreement from April 2023, which previously classified it as “developable” but now recognises it as a “protected space.”

Speaking during the plenary session of the Andalusian Parliament, Díaz highlighted that the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) ruling aligns with their position. She stressed that the land was never deemed developable, a fact reflected in the PGOU. Díaz also noted that this declaration was made at the request of her department, which is committed to ensuring legal compliance and expediting the hotel’s demolition.

However, environmental groups like Greenpeace have urged the TSJA to suspend the enforced execution of the ruling, fearing that it could reopen the possibility of development on the Algarrobico lands in urban planning. They are concerned that this could undermine the review process and potentially lead to the cancellation of the demolition license, as mandated by the Supreme Court (TS).

Greenpeace and the Government in agreement.

Both the Andalusian Government and Greenpeace agree that the agreement initiated by the former Carboneras government, under the PSOE mandate, was an attempt to circumvent compliance with the protective ruling. However, they disagree on the consequences of its annulment by the TSJA.

In response to a question from Andalusian parliamentarian of the PP, Manuel Guzmán, Díaz asserted that the Andalusian high court must rectify its order regarding the municipal agreement. She criticised the agreement approved by the Carboneras socialist group as “absurd” and a “transgression,” warning of potential financial repercussions for the municipality.

Díaz criticised the delay in demolishing the hotel, questioning the motives behind the obstruction despite the personal commitment of Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, to demolish it.