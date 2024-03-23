By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 8:55

Unlocking Alicante's real estate potential: A coastal gem with promising prospects. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante’s real estate market stands out from others in Spain for a few key reasons.

Located on the coast, Alicante offers a more affordable lifestyle and housing compared to big cities like Madrid or Barcelona, making it attractive to a wide range of people.

With its great weather, beautiful beaches, and a lifestyle that mixes relaxation with fun, Alicante is a magnet for retirees, expats, and those looking for vacation homes, especially from Northern Europe.

Looking at Alicante’s economy, there’s cautious optimism. The city has bounced back from economic downturns before, like the 2008 financial crisis.

A mix of industries, like tourism, farming, and services, help keep Alicante’s economy stable.

Overall, Alicante’s economy and housing market look promising, though they’re not immune to economic ups and downs.

Compared to other parts of Spain, Alicante might be growing faster, especially in real estate, thanks to its popularity with tourists and international buyers.

The city’s lifestyle and reasonable property prices make it appealing to many.

For 2024, there don’t seem to be any major changes in government policies affecting real estate.

But it’s important to stay alert for any policy shifts that could affect property taxes or rules about renting out homes for vacations.

Improvements in Alicante, like ongoing construction projects or efforts to spruce up neighbourhoods, could boost property values in those areas.

And since Alicante is a hot tourist spot, there’s a demand for short-term rentals, which can benefit investors.

However, there are risks to think about. Popular areas might get too crowded, leading to flat property prices or lower rental incomes. Environmental issues like beach erosion or water shortages could also affect property values.

Plus, changes in the global economy or EU policies (since Spain is part of the EU) could shake up Alicante’s real estate market.

If these risks become a reality, the real estate sector could slow down, foreign investment might drop, or property values could fall.