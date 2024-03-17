By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 17:43

Exploring traditions: Unveiling the mystique of Alicante Bullring. Image: Plaza de Toros Alicante.

Alicante Bullring offers a special experience for tourists and people from all over the world are coming to see the secrets of this famous arena up close.

The company running the bullring wants to share its history, architecture, and interesting facts with visitors.

They offer different ways to explore, like guided tours for individuals or groups and audio guides.

Tourists, mostly from other countries, can learn about every part of this place that’s been a big part of Alicante’s culture and tradition for years.

One special spot is Alicante’s Puerta Grande, which honours a famous bullfighter named José María Manzanares.

In 2021, on the 50th anniversary of his first fight, a local artist named Chimo Pérez painted a picture, and a bullfighter named Morante de la Puebla donated a bust of Martín Lagares, which was displayed in this area.

The guided tours, led by experts, show hidden parts of the arena, while the audio guides let visitors go at their own pace, with interesting stories and facts.

Visitors also get to see the infirmary, an important room where bullfighters get help during fights, and the quadrilla patio, where bullfighters get ready.

They can follow the path to the Paseíllo, seeing where famous bullfighters walked and did their pre-fight rituals.

Tourists can also go to higher floors that are usually off-limits during fights, where they can see the bullpens where the bulls wait.

Outside, they can admire the arena’s historic architecture and get great views of Santa Bárbara Castle.

A special part of the tour is the Presidential Box, where visitors learn how bullfights are run, and see the president’s important role in the event.

For more information or to book a tour, head to the website: plazatorosalicante.com, or call (+34) 679583536.