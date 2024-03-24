By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 10:32

Photo: Deeper Purple

DEEPER PURPLE is a group of seasoned professional musicians from Spain, Germany, UK and Greece who, having given up on the idea of being invited to join the great band, decided to get together and form as authentic a tribute as possible.

After all, it takes some doing to encapsulate the music of a band who have been going for over fifty years and worked through so many different line ups. Deeper Purple are: singer Luka Ravase, local guitar hero Rob Sas, bass player Phil Crombie, drummer Thomas Hauser and keyboard player Dave Chapman.

Deeper Purple heavily feature the classic Deep Purple MKII line up, faithfully reproducing the excellent ‘Made in Japan’ album as well as other songs from that line up.

The ultimate rock experience

With a blistering set consisting of all the classics and the best reproduction of the Purple live sound you’re ever likely to hear, Deeper Purple will deliver the ultimate rock experience!

In April they start their 10th anniversary tour of the UK which is the biggest they’ve yet undertaken. They have some new songs and merchandise for you to mark the occasion. If you haven’t bought your tickets to one of the shows yet, head over to the website at www.deeperpurple.band and secure yours.

And the best news of all is that the band is bringing the 10th anniversary tour to Spain later this year, headlining Verano Rock at Plaza Vincent in Sabanillas on Saturday June 22. And it’s free admission to see this amazing band.