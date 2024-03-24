By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 8:49

Photo - Sabanillas Scooter Crew: Manilva Town Hall

The Tourism Delegation of Manilva Town Hall is preparing, together with several associations and clubs, the Sabinillas Scooter Day 2024. A popular event that takes place on Saturday April 13 from 5pm on the Paseo Marítimo de Sabinillas.

Throughout the morning, the members of the Associations, including Sabinillas Scooter Crew and the Lambretta Club of Spain, among others, will tour different parts of the municipality of Manilva with their wonderful machines that, for some at least, bring back memories of their youth.

The day will culminate on the promenade of Sabinillas and, in the evening, free of charge, you can enjoy different musical performances by The Pages from Portugal, Steady Rockers from Madrid and Rag Tones from Guadalajara.