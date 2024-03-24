By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 12:17

2024 set to soar: Alicante-Elche Airport braces for another record-breaking year. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.

If 2023 was a historic milestone for the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, with record-breaking passenger numbers, 2024 is poised to surpass this achievement once again.

Airlines are offering up to one million more seats during this year’s high season, from April to October, indicating the potential for another historic year.

Consequently, stakeholders in the tourism sector are urging the Central Government to expedite the construction of the airport’s second runway to accommodate continued growth.

In 2023, the airport witnessed its highest passenger volume in history, welcoming 15.7 million passengers, surpassing the pre-pandemic record of 15 million passengers in 2019.

Despite the pandemic-induced slowdown in tourism, passenger numbers rebounded as the health situation improved, culminating in 2023 being the airport’s best year to date.

Forecasts suggest that 2024 will eclipse these records, with significant growth in both high-season seat offerings and passenger numbers during the traditionally slower months at the beginning of the year.

From April 1 to October 30, a total of 6,916,080 seats will be offered, representing a 13.9 per cent increase from the previous year.

Additionally, the number of flights arriving at the airport is set to increase by 13.3 per cent compared to last year, totalling 37,962 flights and 231 air routes.

The expansion of air routes to destinations in Nordic countries, Eastern Europe, and Holland, alongside a continued strong presence of British tourism, particularly from low-cost carriers, contributes to this surge in flights.

Despite Brexit, with over two million seats offered from the United Kingdom, British tourism remains a significant market for the Costa Blanca region, with Ryanair leading the way.

Moreover, other airlines like Jet2.com and Easyjet are bolstering their presence in Alicante, with Easyjet even establishing a new base at the Miguel Hernández terminal.

In response to Brexit, efforts have been made to diversify tourism markets, with a focus on attracting North American tourists through the implementation of direct flights between the Valencian Community and the United States, eliminating the need for transfers.

As the airport continues to experience growth, stakeholders emphasise the importance of infrastructure expansion to accommodate increasing passenger numbers and ensure the sustained development of the tourism sector in the region.