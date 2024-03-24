Hikers, bikers and steam

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 13:26
One of the multi coloured bike trains
Credit: PID
Special excursions on Czech trains and buses for hikers and bikers (bicycles not motor bikes) returned on March 23 and will run until October 28.
There is a vast range of different excursions which are intended to suit all of the family, especially those who want to get into the countryside and escape Prague for the day.
The cost for taking your bike on the specially adapted buses is CZK 20 (about 80 euro cents) and there will also be a colourful excursion train with four adapted bike carriages making two trips a week.
Destinations vary over the months so there is every chance to enjoy much of the interior and for those who really want to explore the many kilometres of cycle lanes and areas for hiking, there is always the option of staying over for a few days.
For those who aren’t quite ready for physical activity, there will be regular journeys of nostalgia on steam trains which will run out of Praha-Vršovice station to a number of different destinations.
Last year, some 6,000 passengers enjoyed the experience and with an additional three engines being restored, the number of trips will increase.
One word of warning to tourists who are looking to go back in time, if drought conditions return, then because there is a danger of starting fires along the side of the railway lines, steam trains may be replaced by historic locomotives from the 1950s.
Come the winter, by way of contrast, the Prague tram service will once again be transformed into a set of mobile Christmas decorations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.