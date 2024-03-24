Hikers, bikers and steam

By John Smith • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 13:26

One of the multi coloured bike trains Credit: PID

Special excursions on Czech trains and buses for hikers and bikers (bicycles not motor bikes) returned on March 23 and will run until October 28.

Families enjoy healthy excursions

There is a vast range of different excursions which are intended to suit all of the family, especially those who want to get into the countryside and escape Prague for the day.

The cost for taking your bike on the specially adapted buses is CZK 20 (about 80 euro cents) and there will also be a colourful excursion train with four adapted bike carriages making two trips a week.

Destinations vary over the months so there is every chance to enjoy much of the interior and for those who really want to explore the many kilometres of cycle lanes and areas for hiking, there is always the option of staying over for a few days.

Relive the Age of Steam

For those who aren’t quite ready for physical activity, there will be regular journeys of nostalgia on steam trains which will run out of Praha-Vršovice station to a number of different destinations.

Last year, some 6,000 passengers enjoyed the experience and with an additional three engines being restored, the number of trips will increase.

One word of warning to tourists who are looking to go back in time, if drought conditions return, then because there is a danger of starting fires along the side of the railway lines, steam trains may be replaced by historic locomotives from the 1950s.

Come the winter, by way of contrast, the Prague tram service will once again be transformed into a set of mobile Christmas decorations.