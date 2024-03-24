Premier League’s worst offenders

By John Smith • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 12:13

Yves Bissouma, has the worst record but only joined Spurs in 2022 Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC

It’s not unusual for followers of American Football or Rugby League and Union to suggest that Football is not a real contact sport.

Contact is allowed in many sports but in theory, it is not encouraged in ‘the beautiful game’ although the reality is that whenever a corner is taken, defenders and attackers invariably scrap with each other and the number of professional fouls seems to be rocketing.

New research carried out by NoDepositDaily has analysed the number of yellow and red cards awarded to football players in the Premier League between 2019-2024 to determine which players have the worst conduct.

To help determine the ranking, a yellow card is equivalent to one point, and a red card equals two. The number of fouls over the past five years was also considered to create an accurate ranking.

Yves Bissouma, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur as a defensive midfielder, takes top spot as the worst-behaving footballer, with 45 points in total having accumulated 39 yellow, three reds, and 197 fouls between 2019 and 2024.

Second and third place are claimed by Aston villa players, Douglas Luiz with 41 points based on 37 yellows (eight so far this season), two reds and a staggering 232 fouls whilst third place is taken by team mate John McGinn, with a total of 39 points with 37 yellows, one red and 231 fouls.

The only other team to have two offenders in the Top 10 is Manchester United with Luke Shaw on 37 yellows and Bruno Fernandes with 32, but at least neither has been sent off.

Others in the Top 10 are Conor Gallagher of Chelsea, James Tarkowski now of Everton, Rodri of Manchester City, Joelinton of Newcastle United and with four red cards, the player most sent off in the past five years is Lewis Dunk of Brighton and Hove Albion