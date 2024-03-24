Processions, closures and detours

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 24 Mar 2024 • 19:37

Guild in Easter parade, Palma, Credit: Shutterstock

Palma de Mallorca will have processions all week, starting on Sunday 24 and ending on Friday 29

The Local Police and the Palma Transport Company (EMT) are closing sections of certain roads to traffic and diverting bus routes in Palma all week until Friday 29, starting on the evening of Sunday 24.

This is to make way for the colourful and emotive Easter processions, which many hold to be the highlight of the Easter experience.

Easter parades, Palma

There are 33 guilds in Palma, each sporting their distinctive robes and tall, pointed hood. Membership of specific guilds tends to run in families.

On Sunday 24 the Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem is being commemorated.

The procession will start at Carrer Jaume III and go down the Ramblas, among other streets.

The Paseo Mallorca will be closed towards Jaume III, the Plaza de la Reina towards Plaza Juan Carlos I and the Ramblas towards Plaza Juan Carlos I.

This Palm Sunday will also see bus routes affected, with detours for the number 3, 4, 7, 20 and 25 buses between 6 and 9.30 pm.

There are multiple processions occurring between 9 pm and midnight on Monday 25, including Our Lady of Esperança, which will take place in the streets and squares around Sant Francesc and Sa Gerreria.

On Tuesday, the procession of the Verge Dolorosa will be walking from Sant Nicolau to Anunciació church between 9 pm and 11:30 pm

On Wednesday, the Sant Crist de la Santa Creu is celebrated between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm; Another procession is ending later, at 2 am, to celebrate the Road to Gethsemane, the Sacred Heart and the church of Nostra Senyora de la Soledat..

On Thursday, Processó del Sant Crist de la Sang will travel from Plaça de l’Hospital to the Cathedral between 7 pm and 2 am

And on Friday, the silent procession of the Holy Entombment will take place from the Basilica of Sant Francesca to the entrance to the Església de Nostra Senyora dels Socors, between 7 pm and 1.30 pm.