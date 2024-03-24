Starlite is expanding its restaurants for summer 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 13:02

5 restaurants for 2024 Photo: Starlite

With five restaurants, the festival will cater for the most demanding palates in a journey through culture and the different flavours of the world including the new gastro opening ‘Raffaella’.

At ‘Raffaella‘, not only will you taste the authentic essence of Italy, but you will be immersed in a journey to traditional Tuscany, where every bite tells a story of flavours that have stood the test of time. The warmth of an authentic Italian trattoria is combined with a contemporary touch that surprises you with every dish and every moment.

‘Raffaella’ joins Mexican restaurant ‘Anima’; ‘Tanabata’ where Japanese cuisine is fused with the traditional and diverse Peruvian gastronomy; ‘Temazo’ which features fire as the essence of cooking and ‘Sandra’s Caviar Bar’, a paradise for oysters and caviar.

With Raffaella added to these, Starlite promises to be an unforgettable experience, where hospitality and music merge.

Benvenuto Raffaella!