Victory for WASPI Campaign

By John Smith • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 14:44

WASPI Women continue to campaign Credit: Councillor Julie Cambridge X

Following several years of investigation, the Parliamentary Ombudsman issued its findings on the way certain women were not properly advised on pension changes.

Effectively, it had previously found that those born in the UK between 1950 and 1960 discovered, often too late to do anything about it, that their rights to receive State Pension support had changed but now it’s March 21 document goes one step further.

It was known in advance that the British government wanted to increase the pension age for both men and women and to ensure that in the expectation of equality they should match each other.

In essence however, the Ombudsman believes that the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) did not give adequate warning to those women who were likely to be affected, meaning that in many cases there were unable to take measures to allow them to take out private pensions to cover them.

Call for compensation

The DWP, whilst claiming that it has helped the enquiry at all times, doesn’t accept the findings which call for compensation of between £1,000 to £2,950 so the office of the Parliamentary Ombudsman is calling for the Government to accept responsibility.

WASPI (the female pressure group) which claims that already more than a quarter of a million women have died without receiving compensation continues to campaign vociferously, being seen by many as the natural descendants of the Suffragettes.

They have kept a very high profile and in an election year are reminding all parties that there are an estimated 3.5 million women who are affected and have the right to vote so they are lobbying Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt to table this matter in the Commons for a debate and vote.

Could WASPI Women influence election result?

There are potentially billions of pounds involved if compensation is offered but equally 3.5 million votes could make a huge difference in the coming election.