15 boats will keep the coastline clean during the summer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 11:43
15 boats to clean the coastline
Photo: Acosol
A total of 15 boats provided by the Mancomunidad de Municipios will clean the waters of the coastline of the Western Costa del Sol during the summer season, the busiest season for tourists in the region. The organisation has contracted the service, which has a budget of some €636,000, through the public water company of the Costa del Sol, Acosol.
The service will consist of eleven beach boats and four coastal boats which will ensure the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline from June 15 to September 15. The boats will be in operation from Monday to Sunday and on public holidays, from 8am until 4pm.
The boats will collect floating or semi-submerged solids, hydrocarbons and oil, services which will be complemented by a system for taking measurements to guarantee the quality of the coastal waters.
“These vessels will put special emphasis on the analysis of the water, especially at those points close to the underwater outfalls. This data will be analysed and we will be able to establish strategies and develop techniques that guarantee the best possible quality for the waters of the Costa del Sol’s western coastline”, said the delegate of Tourism and Beaches of the Mancomunidad, Francisco Cerdán.
The coastal water maintenance service collected some 170 cubic metres of waste from Torremolinos to Manilva last summer, including around 125 cubic metres of plastics, more than 20 cubic metres of wood, and around eleven cubic metres of algae.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.