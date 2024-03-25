15 boats will keep the coastline clean during the summer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 11:43

15 boats to clean the coastline Photo: Acosol

A total of 15 boats provided by the Mancomunidad de Municipios will clean the waters of the coastline of the Western Costa del Sol during the summer season, the busiest season for tourists in the region. The organisation has contracted the service, which has a budget of some €636,000, through the public water company of the Costa del Sol, Acosol.

The service will consist of eleven beach boats and four coastal boats which will ensure the cleanliness of the Costa del Sol coastline from June 15 to September 15. The boats will be in operation from Monday to Sunday and on public holidays, from 8am until 4pm.

The boats will collect floating or semi-submerged solids, hydrocarbons and oil, services which will be complemented by a system for taking measurements to guarantee the quality of the coastal waters.

“These vessels will put special emphasis on the analysis of the water, especially at those points close to the underwater outfalls. This data will be analysed and we will be able to establish strategies and develop techniques that guarantee the best possible quality for the waters of the Costa del Sol’s western coastline”, said the delegate of Tourism and Beaches of the Mancomunidad, Francisco Cerdán.

The coastal water maintenance service collected some 170 cubic metres of waste from Torremolinos to Manilva last summer, including around 125 cubic metres of plastics, more than 20 cubic metres of wood, and around eleven cubic metres of algae.