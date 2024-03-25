A lift to Torremolinos town

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 16:04

Lifts are back in service Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, accompanied by local and regional authorities, has inaugurated the lifts that now connect El Bajondillo beach with the town centre.

These lifts, which had been out of service for years, represent a significant step towards greater accessibility in the town.

At the inauguration ceremony, Del Cid announced new advances in accessibility and said that, “the lift in La Batería park will soon be up and running, and work is already underway on the Camino del Agua project, which will improve the connection between the town centre and the promenade”.

This project, with an investment of over €200,000, was financed in its entirety by a grant awarded by the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía.

The lifts located in Plaza Punta Tarifa, together with three new stair lifts, will allow a fully accessible connection between the centre and the Paseo Marítimo de El Bajondillo. These lifts, which have been out of service since March 2021 due to vandalism, will be available every day of the week from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.