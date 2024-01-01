Spectacular views of the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:05

New panoramic lift Photo: 24noticias.org

TORREMOLINOS Town Hall has reported that work on the new lift which will connect the Parque de La Batería with Avenida Carlota Alessandri is nearing completion and should be operational in time for the summer season.

Offering panoramic views of the Costa del Sol, work on the lift began earlier this year after years of complications. The project was halted in 2017 due to the loss of a grant to fund the lift and, more recently, because the current project had to be modified to meet current safety standards.

The lift will facilitate access from the park to the beaches of Montemar and La Carihuela. Pedestrians have complained for many years about the difficulty of accessing the beaches from the park, which currently involves a 45 minute walk from the main entrance to the park, which is next to the Montemar train station.

The lift, which has a budget of €900,000, is supported by an iron structure painted in the municipality’s corporate colours (turquoise and white), and has a 60-metre walkway that connects directly to the park. The project also includes a new parking area to alleviate parking problems on the coast during the high season.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said: “This is a very important project for Torremolinos. It is a huge qualitative leap in terms of accessibility by connecting the park to the coast”.