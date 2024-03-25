Alonso tipped to be new Red Bull driver

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 21:17

Fernando Alonso. Credit: alo_oficial/X

Could Red Bull be setting the stage for an unexpected driver swap?

Rumours have swirled since the German press leaked that Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, is keen on bringing Fernando Alonso on board.

On Monday, March 25, following the Australian Grand Prix, discussions between Red Bull’s leadership and the Aston Martin driver reportedly took a significant leap forward.

This revelation comes despite earlier speculations that Carlos Sainz was the preferred choice after his impressive victory.

A new dynamic at Red Bull

The proposed signing would see Alonso replacing Checo Perez for the next season, with both drivers’ contracts expiring at the end of this year.

Horner, facing criticism and a strained relationship with Max Verstappen, sees the two-time world champion as an ideal teammate for the Dutchman.

The vision is for Alonso and Verstappen to dominate until 2026, when new regulations will be introduced. Although the duration of the offer remains undisclosed, the aim is to have Alonso join Verstappen from the next championship season.

Horner’s controversial reign

According to F1 Insider, Horner is depicted as the ‘sole governor’ of Red Bull. This portrayal might seem exaggerated, yet Horner’s influence has grown despite recent controversies, including accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Nonetheless, he has maintained his position and is now spearheading the planning for 2025.

Alonso’s uncertain future

Alonso’s continuation with Aston Martin was initially expected to be decided by the early races of the season. However, after a disappointing start and a controversial FIA penalty, his future remains in doubt.

Previously, Horner had attempted to sign Alonso in 2013 to partner with Sebastian Vettel, but was vetoed by Helmut Marko and Dietrich Mateschitz, favouring younger drivers.

Ralf Schumacher, Michael Schumacher’s brother, confirmed the rumours, noting Horner’s admiration for Alonso. ‘It seems that he has great intentions to sign Alonso for next year to have another strong driver if Max Verstappen leaves the team,’ he stated on Sky Sports.

This potential move could mark a significant shift in Formula 1’s dynamics, reflecting Red Bull’s ambition to maintain its competitive edge in the sport.