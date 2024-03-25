By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 19:30

Charting a course for feedback: RCN Torrevieja launches Member's Mailbox. Image: Royal Club Nautico (RCN) Torrevieja

Under the slogan “We are counting on you, the Club is counting on you,” the Royal Club Nautico (RCN) Torrevieja has introduced a new initiative.

The goal is to enhance communication between the President, the Board of Directors, and the members through the Member’s Mailbox, reachable via email at socio@rcnt.com.

The Member’s Mailbox, or suggestion box, is designed to gather feedback, suggestions, and information from RCN Torrevieja members.

This feedback can cover various aspects such as facility usage, operating hours, services provided by the Club, departments, and activities.

It’s important to note that this process is not intended for situations governed by specific legislation or regulations.

To facilitate communication with the Board of Directors, three channels are available.

A physical ballot box can be placed in the RCN Torrevieja lobby, email communication can be made at socio@rcnt.com, or, pre-scheduled appointments with the President, can be arranged at the reception.

Members can fill out suggestion forms and deposit them in the ballot box.

Each form should include the member’s name and number for identification purposes.

The suggestions will then be reviewed and assessed by the Board of Directors.