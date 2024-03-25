By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 14:46

Harvesting Success: Zenia Artichoke Fest celebrates Vega Baja's culinary gem. Image: Alcachofa Vega Baja / Facebook.

The Zenia Artichoke Fest, held at La Zenia Boulevard on March 23, was a resounding success.

The event was organised to celebrate the cherished artichoke, often called the “Jewel of the Garden.”

Attendees were treated to 1,000 perfectly cooked artichokes, highlighting the culinary excellence of this vegetable.

The festival also offered various activities for younger visitors, including show cooking, a painting workshop, and an artichoke-themed game.

The Vega Baja region is renowned for its high-quality artichokes, making it one of Spain’s leading producers.

Covering over two thousand hectares, the area yields approximately 25,000 tons of artichokes each season, spanning from November to May.

Vega Baja holds a significant position in Spain’s export market, with around 50 per cent of national artichoke exports originating from this region.

Key export destinations include France and Italy, with lesser quantities reaching Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the region’s canning industry has gained recognition both nationally and internationally, solidifying Vega Baja’s status as a major player in the global artichoke market.