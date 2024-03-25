Murcia advocates for EU funding to combat Climate Change

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 13:13

Southern Regions Seek Climate Funding Image: Shutterstock/ freie kreation

THE Region of Murcia is advocating for increased EU funding for the southern regions of Spain that are most susceptible to climate change impacts. María Cruz Ferreira, representing Murcia at a seminar in Greece, emphasised the urgent need for innovative policies and financial support from both the EU and national governments to address climate risks effectively.

Murcia’s Push for Climate Action

At the seminar, which focused on coastal vulnerability, Ferreira highlighted Murcia’s plans for adaptation strategies, particularly for areas like La Manga del Mar Menor. The region’s participation in the Climate Working Group shows its dedication to using natural ecosystems like oceans and habitats to absorb carbon dioxide.

Coastal Vulnerability: Murcia’s Approach

Murcia’s adaptation plan involves gathering data on coastal resources, land use, and vulnerable activities to assess climate risks accurately. The strategy includes specific measures for the region’s 18 ports, anticipating potential sea-level rise.

Murcia’s Call for EU Support Against Climate Risks

Ferreira stressed the importance of early action, given projections of significant sea-level rise if no interventions are made. The plan aims to enhance resilience through early warning systems and adaptation measures for coastal infrastructure.

Murcia’s Early Action Agenda Against Climate Change

In essence, Murcia’s plea for increased EU funding highlights the critical role of financial support and innovative policies in addressing climate vulnerability, ensuring the resilience of southern regions in the face of climate change.

