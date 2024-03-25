Murcia advocates for EU funding to combat Climate Change

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 13:13
Southern Regions Seek Climate Funding
Image: Shutterstock/ freie kreation
THE Region of Murcia is advocating for increased EU funding for the southern regions of Spain that are most susceptible to climate change impacts. María Cruz Ferreira, representing Murcia at a seminar in Greece, emphasised the urgent need for innovative policies and financial support from both the EU and national governments to address climate risks effectively.
At the seminar, which focused on coastal vulnerability, Ferreira highlighted Murcia’s plans for adaptation strategies, particularly for areas like La Manga del Mar Menor. The region’s participation in the Climate Working Group shows its dedication to using natural ecosystems like oceans and habitats to absorb carbon dioxide.
Murcia’s adaptation plan involves gathering data on coastal resources, land use, and vulnerable activities to assess climate risks accurately. The strategy includes specific measures for the region’s 18 ports, anticipating potential sea-level rise.
Ferreira stressed the importance of early action, given projections of significant sea-level rise if no interventions are made. The plan aims to enhance resilience through early warning systems and adaptation measures for coastal infrastructure.
In essence, Murcia’s plea for increased EU funding highlights the critical role of financial support and innovative policies in addressing climate vulnerability, ensuring the resilience of southern regions in the face of climate change.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
