Singing and dancing verboten

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 25 Mar 2024 • 19:14
Closed music club in Berlin.
Credit: Rolf Nemitz, creative commons, Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported
Singing and dancing are traditionally banned on Good Friday in Germany
Some regions of Germany can be very strict about conforming to the rules on Good Friday.
Traditionally, this has been a day of reflection and mourning, so there is none of the noise and excess of the pre-lent carnival period.
In Bavaria, for example, sporting events and musical performances of any kind are prohibited in rooms with a bar. There is also a ban on dancing in the region from Maundy Thursday to Holy Saturday. Transgressors can face fines of up to €10,000.
The ban on dancing not only applies to clubs but to restaurants and all manner of outdoor and sporting events. Theatres must also keep stumm.
There are even restrictions on showing certain kinds of films at cinemas. However, the regulations date back to the Weimar Republic, which was between end of the Imperial period (1918) and the beginning of Nazi Germany (1933). The strict rules have not been updated since, so there is no mention of streaming services. As such, these do not fall under the ban.
Exceptions can be made by filling in the appropriate paperwork to be permitted to show a film on the “silent day” without incurring a fine. In practice, this means there are no films on the forbidden list this year.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, no public outdoor events whatsoever are permitted on Good Friday, including parades.
The rules are a little more relaxed in Berlin, where the ban on dancing only applies from 4 am to 9 pm on Good Friday, which does not particularly affect the clubbing scene.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.