By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 10:44

Take a step into history and join Orihuela's hiking adventure. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Calling all walkers! Take a step into history and join Orihuela’s hiking adventure on the Cross of Christ Path, known as the Camino del Lignum Crucis.

This path, beginning from Granja de Rocamora in the Valencian Community, connects towns and temples where a piece of the Cross of Christ is revered.

The first leg of this journey, a 19.5km stretch to Mahoya, passes through Orihuela, specifically La Murada and Virgen del Camino.

The official route comprises 6 stages, totalling 130km from Granja de Rocamora to Caravaca de la Cruz.

On Saturday, April 6, there’s a hiking day planned, starting at 7:30 AM from Los Huertos fairgrounds in Orihuela.

The hike will kick off from Granja de Rocamora, pass through La Murada, and end in Mahoya.

Gonzalo Montoya, the Councillor for Tourism, encourages interested folks to sign up through the website www.orihuelaturística.es, by phone at (+34) 965304645 or WhatsApp at (+34) 73836385.

The Lignum Crucis Way spans 6 stages: Granja de Rocamora-Mahoya (via Orihuela), Mahoya-El Fenazar, El Fenazar-Ulea, Ulea-Puebla de Mula, Puebla de Mula-Bullas, and Bullas-Caravaca de la Cruz. This journey coincides with the Jubilee Year celebrations this year.