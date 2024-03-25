The Golden Crumb of Andalucia and the Good Bread route

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 13:41

Choosing the best bread in Spain Photo: Flickr CC / City Foodsters

Malaga Provincial Council, through its promotional brand ‘Sabor a Málaga’, will host a new edition of the Spanish Good Bread Route, a competition which highlights the qualities of artisan bread and which will be used to select the 50 best master bakers in the country.

This Panatics project was born in 2012 to find and promote the best artisan bakers in Spain. It began with local routes in Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid, and in 2018 the First Spanish Good Bread Route took place.

Since 2018, several bakeries from Malaga have stood out in the competition, and in 2022 La Térmica hosted the award ceremony of the Golden Crumb of Andalucia, the final of the Andalucian phase of the Spanish Route of Good Bread.

The best master bakers

For 2024, the competition has a new format and will hold four major meetings that will serve to select the best master bakers at national level. Thus, the bakeries from the southern part of the country will compete on Wednesday May 8 at La Térmica, where the tasting and the jury’s decision will take place.

During the tasting, the jury will evaluate the breads submitted to the competition for their shape and appearance, crumb and crust, weight, aroma, flavour and structure. The bakeries with the highest scores will be visited anonymously to assess the presentation of the product in the shop and the customer service, and those finally selected will travel to Madrid to receive the award certifying them as the 50 best artisan bread bakeries in Spain.