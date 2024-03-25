By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 16:05

The rise of Aitana: Spain's first AI-generated model shaping Social Media. Image: The Clueless Agency.

Meet Aitana, a 25-year-old woman from Barcelona known for her striking pink hair.

But there is the twist: she’s not real.

Aitana is Spain’s first AI-generated model, created during a tough time by Rubén Cruz, founder of The Clueless agency.

When Cruz’s business took a hit because of unreliable influencers and models, he decided to make his own.

That’s how Aitana came to be, a digital influencer representing brands.

She looks like a flawless 25-year-old and can make up to €10,000 a month, although usually it’s around €3,000.

Aitana gets paid over €1,000 for each ad she posts and has deals with big brands like Big, a sports supplement company.

She also makes money on platforms like Fanvue by sharing lingerie photos.

In just a few months, Aitana gained over 121,000 followers on Instagram and gets lots of engagement.

Some celebrities even flirt with her, thinking she’s a real person.

Cruz and his team have weekly meetings to plan Aitana’s activities, locations, and posts to keep her followers interested.

Unlike real models, Aitana has her own personality, influenced by European and oriental cultures, shown in her pink hair and gamer vibe.

Aitana’s success led to the creation of Maia, a bit more reserved but also AI-generated.

Both names cleverly include the acronym for artificial intelligence (AI), showing they’re digital creations.