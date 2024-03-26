Trending:

Advance in Neurology

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 14:30

Neurology Credit: Fondazione Santa Lucia, Flickr

The San Carlos Hospital in Denia has welcomed a new specialist to the Neurology team, Dr Paul Vinueza, an expert in headaches.

Dr Vinueza graduated from the Lozano Blesa University Hospital in Neurology, and Medicine from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica of Ecuador. 

He owns the title of Expert in Headaches from the Francisco de Vitoria University and has extensive experience in hospitals.

“We are currently witnessing one of the great therapeutic revolutions that concerns headaches,” revealed Dr Vinueza. “Among them, special emphasis must be placed on preventive migraine treatments.”

The medical tools Dr Vinueza refers to are already available in the regional hospitals. He shares his enthusiasm for the medical developments, stating that these medications are especially, “useful for controlling both the frequency and the intensity of pain.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading