Advance in Neurology

Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 14:30
Neurology
Credit: Fondazione Santa Lucia, Flickr
The San Carlos Hospital in Denia has welcomed a new specialist to the Neurology team, Dr Paul Vinueza, an expert in headaches.
Dr Vinueza graduated from the Lozano Blesa University Hospital in Neurology, and Medicine from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica of Ecuador.
He owns the title of Expert in Headaches from the Francisco de Vitoria University and has extensive experience in hospitals.
“We are currently witnessing one of the great therapeutic revolutions that concerns headaches,” revealed Dr Vinueza. “Among them, special emphasis must be placed on preventive migraine treatments.”
The medical tools Dr Vinueza refers to are already available in the regional hospitals. He shares his enthusiasm for the medical developments, stating that these medications are especially, “useful for controlling both the frequency and the intensity of pain.”
