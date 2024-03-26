Arrested for doing 247kph on the A7

By Julian Phillips •
Updated: 26 Mar 2024 • 8:23
One of the images that was used to find the dangerous driver.
Credit: Guardia Civil
Arrested for dangerous driving at 247 kilometres per hour in El Ejido The Traffic Research and Analysis Group (G.I.A.T.) of the Traffic Subsector of the Civil Guard of Almería, has finished looking into the incident reported by a user via email to the General Directorate of the Guard Civil.
They attached a video from a public Instagram profile showing a driver speeding at 247 kilometres per hour on an unidentified stretch of road. After examining the footage, they determined the exact location where it happened, which was on the A7 motorway near the La Redonda industrial estate in the town of El Ejido.
They also identified the vehicle involved as a high-power Mercedes Benz GLC 63S AMG. They have successfully identified and located the driver of the vehicle, and they are investigating a Spanish man living in western Almería for driving at a speed higher than the legal limit.
If found guilty, the driver could be sentenced to 3 to 6 months in prison, fined for six to twelve months, or given community service for 31 to 90, they could also lose their driving privileges for 1 to 4 years.
