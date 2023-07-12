By Jo Pugh • 12 July 2023 • 17:04

Guardia Civil patrol the motorway. Credit @GobiernoMalaga Twitter

A high speed driver has been charged with road safety and intent to defraud offences, after he reported that his car had been stolen in order to evade a speeding fine.

The car was caught by a Guardia Civil traffic patrol camera on Thursday, May 25 at 00:30. The traffic officers were carrying out a speed control and surveillance exercise on the A-7 motorway at Malaga in the direction of Barcelona, ​​when they detected the driver of a car travelling at 223 kilometres per hour on a section of the motorway which is limited to 100 kilometres per hour.

Following the offence, the driver, a 45-year-old man from Alhaurín de la Torre had already filed a false report with the Guardia Civil regarding the alleged theft of his car in an attempt to “evade responsibility for the crime of speeding and to avoid the presumable penalty that awaited him”, said the Guardia Civil, as reported by Diario Sur.

Further investigations into the alleged theft of the car and the speeding offence were carried out by the Guardia Civil Traffic Analysis and Investigation Group (GIAT). They revealed that the vehicle had travelled from the man’s home. The investigation also revealed the identification of the person who was driving the car at the time of the event.

The person investigated has been charged with two offences, one against road safety and the other for simulation of a crime. The proceedings investigated have been delivered to a Malaga court awaiting further proceedings.

Traffic fines for speeding range up to €600. Offenders may also face the penalty points system, which is a system of points loss (a driver starts up with a total of 12 points, eight points for new drivers-up to three years) to punish traffic infractions, which applies alongside the monetary fines. Once a driver has lost all of his points, his driving licence is revoked. The way to get a driving licence back is attending a traffic sensibility and re-education course.