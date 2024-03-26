Elche will offer outdoor physiotherapy

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 26 Mar 2024 • 18:35

Woman / Credit: FreePik

Everyday bio-healthy areas and parks, often overlooked and devoid of life, are undergoing a transformation this April into vibrant health and wellbeing centres through the Muevete project.

Organised by the Physiotherapy service of the Hospital Universitario del Vinalopo, the initiative aims to use outdoor spaces for therapeutic purposes. With ten sessions scheduled on Fridays from 12pm to 1pm at various locations in Elche, Crevillent, and Aspe, the project was introduced on Tuesday.

Rooted in the understanding that physical exercise is key to preventing many diseases, the project seeks to promote the health and wellbeing of patients while reducing medical consultations. Physiotherapists will guide participants through tailored therapeutic exercises, adapting to individual needs.

Promoting a healthy lifestyle

The initiative emphasises the utilisation of green and healthy spaces provided by Aspe, Elche, and Crevillent. Led by health professionals, sessions will range from gentle walks to strength and flexibility exercises, targeting cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and mobility.

By bringing exercise sessions to local parks, the project aims to overcome common barriers to physical activity while capitalising on the calming and motivating ambiance of natural surroundings. Beyond physical fitness, Muevete promotes mental and emotional wellbeing, reducing stress and enhancing overall happiness.

This initiative signifies a shift towards a more active, healthy, and fulfilling lifestyle for all participants, fostering a sense of community and vitality.

To participate in Muevete and obtain more information about the sessions and timetables, those interested can access by clicking on this link or ask at the physiotherapy service of their health centre of reference.