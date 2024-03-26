By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:07
Elche's enchanting Palm Sunday procession: A spectacle of tradition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Once again, Elche celebrated its cherished Palm Sunday procession, a unique event in the world.
Over 65,000 locals participated, filling the streets with white palms of various sizes and intricacy, marking a day of tradition and festivity.
Blessed with good weather, this year’s procession, recognised as a Festival of International Tourist Interest since 1997, saw the entire municipal government in attendance, including the President of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón.
Before the iconic Jesus Triumphant procession commenced, palms were blessed at the Paseo de la Estación.
Mayor Pablo Ruz expressed his gratitude for the support of Elche’s tradition, especially with the presence of the President of the Generalitat.
He remarked on the city’s vibrancy and eagerness to showcase its identity to the world.
President Carlos Mazón lauded Elche’s unique celebration of Palm Sunday, reflecting on the challenges faced by the white palm artisan sector during the pandemic.
He emphasised the importance of preserving traditions and praised Elche’s artistic display, which fills the streets with beauty and the spirit of its people.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.