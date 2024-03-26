By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:07

Elche's enchanting Palm Sunday procession: A spectacle of tradition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Once again, Elche celebrated its cherished Palm Sunday procession, a unique event in the world.

Over 65,000 locals participated, filling the streets with white palms of various sizes and intricacy, marking a day of tradition and festivity.

Blessed with good weather, this year’s procession, recognised as a Festival of International Tourist Interest since 1997, saw the entire municipal government in attendance, including the President of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón.

Before the iconic Jesus Triumphant procession commenced, palms were blessed at the Paseo de la Estación.

Mayor Pablo Ruz expressed his gratitude for the support of Elche’s tradition, especially with the presence of the President of the Generalitat.

He remarked on the city’s vibrancy and eagerness to showcase its identity to the world.

President Carlos Mazón lauded Elche’s unique celebration of Palm Sunday, reflecting on the challenges faced by the white palm artisan sector during the pandemic.

He emphasised the importance of preserving traditions and praised Elche’s artistic display, which fills the streets with beauty and the spirit of its people.