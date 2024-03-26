Europe’s record-breaking bridge in Galicia

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 17:04
The Ulla viaduct, Galicia.
Credit: Googlemaps.com
Workers are currently adding the final touches to the Ulla Viaduct in Galicia, set to become Europe’s longest metal truss bridge.
The Ulla Viaduct emerges as a pivotal engineering marvel, stretching 1,620 meters to connect the provinces of A Coruña and Pontevedra across the Ulla’s estuary.
The construction, which has taken more than six years of intense labour, double its initial estimated timeline, is nearing completion, marking a significant milestone in European infrastructure.
The viaduct’s design intricately considers the ecologically sensitive area it spans, leading to a unique structural approach.
After comprehensive analysis, the engineers opted for a mixed structure, integrating three concrete pillars within the water and a metal lattice superstructure.
This decision not only respects the area’s shellfish habitats but also establishes a new benchmark in bridge construction.
This engineering feat not only stands as a record holder but also promises to revolutionise travel in the region.
The trip from Vigo to Santiago, which currently lasts an hour and a half, will be reduced to just 44 minutes, as announced by Gonzalo Ferre, president of Adif.
Similarly, the journey between Vigo and A Coruña will see a substantial reduction from two hours to just 70 minutes. Similarly the route between Pontevedra and Santiago , which currently takes one hour, will be completed in thirty minutes.
These significant reductions in travel times signifies a leap towards enhancing mobility and economic growth within the area.
In conclusion, the Ulla Viaduct is not just an architectural and engineering marvel but a transformative project for Galicia and Europe at large.
Its completion marks the dawn of a new era in railway travel, setting new standards for future projects worldwide.
