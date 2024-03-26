Europe’s record-breaking bridge in Galicia

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 17:04

The Ulla viaduct, Galicia. Credit: Googlemaps.com

Workers are currently adding the final touches to the Ulla Viaduct in Galicia, set to become Europe’s longest metal truss bridge.

The Ulla Viaduct emerges as a pivotal engineering marvel, stretching 1,620 meters to connect the provinces of A Coruña and Pontevedra across the Ulla’s estuary.

The construction, which has taken more than six years of intense labour, double its initial estimated timeline, is nearing completion, marking a significant milestone in European infrastructure.

Environmental considerations and design innovations

The viaduct’s design intricately considers the ecologically sensitive area it spans, leading to a unique structural approach.

After comprehensive analysis, the engineers opted for a mixed structure, integrating three concrete pillars within the water and a metal lattice superstructure.

This decision not only respects the area’s shellfish habitats but also establishes a new benchmark in bridge construction.

Impact on regional connectivity

This engineering feat not only stands as a record holder but also promises to revolutionise travel in the region.

The trip from Vigo to Santiago, which currently lasts an hour and a half, will be reduced to just 44 minutes, as announced by Gonzalo Ferre, president of Adif.

Similarly, the journey between Vigo and A Coruña will see a substantial reduction from two hours to just 70 minutes. Similarly the route between Pontevedra and Santiago , which currently takes one hour, will be completed in thirty minutes.

These significant reductions in travel times signifies a leap towards enhancing mobility and economic growth within the area.

In conclusion, the Ulla Viaduct is not just an architectural and engineering marvel but a transformative project for Galicia and Europe at large.

Its completion marks the dawn of a new era in railway travel, setting new standards for future projects worldwide.