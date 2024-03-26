How safe is EU food security?

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 15:01

Meeting of Fisheries Ministers of the European Union held in Bruges. Credit: lamoncloa.gob.es

Is Spain’s food security at risk? The vital role of fishing and aquaculture in ensuring the European Union’s food supplies was the recent focus in Belgium.

On Monday, March 25, in Bruges, Luis Planas, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, took part in the EU Fisheries Ministers’ Informal Meeting. The event, chaired by the Belgian Council Presidency, highlighted the primary sector’s dedication to providing diverse, high-quality foodstuffs.

Engaging with the primary sector

Planas underscored the necessity of ongoing dialogue with the EU’s farmers, ranchers, and fishermen.

‘It is a good idea to have a dialogue at the European level, just as we have had in Spain, to talk and share ideas that respond to future challenges,’ he stated. This conversation aims to address their concerns and find solutions.

Championing the common fisheries policy

Spain’s staunch support for the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) was evident as Planas praised its role in elevating community production standards in quality, sustainability, and safety.

He highlighted the need for policies that boost fish consumption, noting, ‘foods rich in quality proteins with notable benefits for the health of the population and low in carbon footprint.’

Planas believes the CFP has significantly advanced the sector’s sustainability and profitability. ‘A sustainable fishing activity is not possible if it is not profitable,’ he affirmed.

Towards a modern fishing fleet

An essential goal, according to Planas, is the modernisation of the fishing fleet. This involves substantial investment to transition to more efficient, decarbonised, and safe vessels, making the profession more appealing to the younger generation.

’21st century fishing cannot be carried out with 20th century vessels, and that means having with greater investment.’

He reiterated Spain’s commitment to decarbonisation and enhancing fleet sustainability, recalling productive discussions on reducing fossil fuel dependence during the Vigo meeting in July 2023.

In conclusion, these efforts reflect a broader commitment to ensuring that the EU’s fishing sector remains a competitive, sustainable, and profitable cornerstone of food security.