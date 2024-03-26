Jetski championship cancelled in Carboneras

By Julian Phillips • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 10:24

Jetski championships cancelled. Credit: Roberta F

Carboneras has lost out on hosting the jet ski championship because it didn’t get the environmental permits it needed.

The council tried to postpone it to fix the issues, but it didn’t work. The Spanish and Andalusian Motorcycle Federation cancelled the event, which was planned to take place on the 5, 6 and 7 of April.

Rules not followed

The council blames the previous government for rushing into organising the championship without checking if they had all the permits. They say the organisers didn’t include measures to protect the island of San Andrés or follow certain rules, like not refuelling on the shore or setting up a stage on the beach.

The council needed more than just promises to make the championship happen. They needed permits and had to meet certain requirements. The new council wants to make sure they follow all the rules in the future.

They also want to reassure locals and businesses that they’re committed to events that help the economy and promote healthy activities. They promise to plan future events properly and legally.