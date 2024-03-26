Mallorca News in brief

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:46
A roundup of some of the latest stories in Mallorca
The €100 million plans for the new ring road in Palma were presented on 25 March. An 800m tunnel with a dual carriageway will be built to relieve traffic at the Coll d’en Rebassa/ Son Ferriol junction.
The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, has announced that civil responsibility insurance will be required for electric scooter users. The new regulation will come into effect around mid-June. Fines are also going up to between €300 and € 750.
Fines for antisocial activities such as property damage through graffiti, and ‘botellon’ drinking parties in public spaces, are increasing to between €1,500 and €3,000 euros. The mayor of Palma is thus setting a clear deterrent to antisocial behaviour.
A giant screen will be erected at the Placa de Cort in Palma so that citizens can view the Copa del Rey final at 10 pm on 6 April. Pre-match entertainment with a DJ is planned from 6 pm.
Delays at the security gates from 9am to 11 am on Friday 15 March caused some passengers to miss their flights. There is no strike action or go-slow, but also no overtime being worked over the Easter holidays.
The Progresso en Verde animal rights party have reported a horse-drawn galley driver to Palma City Council for operating without a permit. He had his licence suspended and was fined last August for stabling his animals in terrible conditions.
