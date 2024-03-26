Preserving and promoting historical heritage

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 10:11

Renovating the tower Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has given the green light to the renovation of the dock for nautical activities in Benalmádena marina and the renovation of Torre Bermeja.

The tower is currently fenced off due to the danger of collapse of the south façade facing the sea. The work now proposed is, “a very ambitious action which includes, structural analysis and archaeological and geotechnical surveys, as well as historical and cultural research into the monument, with a project to restore and consolidate it”, said the Mayor.

These works are part of the local government‘s commitment to preserve and promote all the historical and cultural heritage of the municipality, which is being translated into projects such as the rehabilitation of the Los Molinillos archaeological site, the Torremuelle site, the watchtowers such as the one at the port and the analysis with experts of a project to enhance the value of Benalroma, which has been closed to the public on the coast for 40 years after its discovery.

With regard to the renovation of the dock in the marina, the aim is to provide better facilities in the area to create more useful space. The total budget for the work is over €100,000 and should be completed in six months.