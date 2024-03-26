Trending:

Singing for Easter – English Church

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 7:54

Benitachell Christian Fellowship prayer group. Credit: Benitachell Christian Fellowship, Facebook

Join the welcoming community of Costa Blanca´s English Church for the enchanting Sunday Service this Easter.

On Easter Sunday, the Benitachell Christian Fellowship invites families and friends to spend a tranquil and celebratory morning at the English Church in Cumbre del Sol.

From 11am, an Easter worship with an English choir and free refreshments will take place to start the Easter celebration with beautiful music and kind company. 

Families are welcome to join with children and well-behaved pets.

The Benitachell Christian Fellowship is an interdenominational Church which holds regular Sunday Service at 11am at Benitachell´s English Church. 

On Good Friday, March 29, the festive Easter service will take place at the same time and location.

For more information visit www.benitachellcf.com Benitachell Christian Fellowship or call +34 678 980 151

Located at El Puig, Calle Jacinto benavente 3

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

