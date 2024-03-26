Singing for Easter – English Church

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 7:54
Benitachell Christian Fellowship prayer group.
Credit: Benitachell Christian Fellowship, Facebook
Join the welcoming community of Costa Blanca´s English Church for the enchanting Sunday Service this Easter.
On Easter Sunday, the Benitachell Christian Fellowship invites families and friends to spend a tranquil and celebratory morning at the English Church in Cumbre del Sol.
From 11am, an Easter worship with an English choir and free refreshments will take place to start the Easter celebration with beautiful music and kind company.
Families are welcome to join with children and well-behaved pets.
The Benitachell Christian Fellowship is an interdenominational Church which holds regular Sunday Service at 11am at Benitachell´s English Church.
On Good Friday, March 29, the festive Easter service will take place at the same time and location.
For more information visit www.benitachellcf.com Benitachell Christian Fellowship or call +34 678 980 151
Located at El Puig, Calle Jacinto benavente 3
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.