Speaking European: Simone Elster

By Marina Lorente • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 10:44

Simone Elster

Simone, originally from Germany, was pursuing her studies in hospitality management when she made the decision to relocate to La Marina, where her parents were operating a restaurant. Viewing it as an opportunity for an international experience and career advancement, she embraced the move. However, upon arriving in Spain, she quickly found herself falling in love with the country and its lifestyle. Twenty-five years later, Simone remains happily settled in Spain, with no intentions of returning to Germany.

Her life took a significant turn with the arrival of her two sons, prompting her to prioritise family over her demanding career in hospitality. Transitioning to a new role at Falken Tours, she has spent the past 13 years spreading joy to others.

A wonderful place to call home

Although she admits to missing aspects of Germany, such as her family and certain cultural elements like lush green landscapes and traditional sausages, Simone expresses a deep affection for her adopted home. She highlights Spain’s warm, open minded and friendly people, the sunny climate, picturesque palm trees, delicious cuisine, and relaxed lifestyle as reasons why she considers it home.

Reflecting on her early days in Spain, Simone recalls the initial challenges she faced, but also the immense support she received from the local community. Through dedication and immersion, she quickly mastered the Spanish language, describing it as “beautiful” and expressing her love for its elegance.

This is one of a number of interviews with Europeans who have moved to and settled in Spain.