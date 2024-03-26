Speaking European: Simone Elster

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 10:44
Simone Elster
Simone, originally from Germany, was pursuing her studies in hospitality management when she made the decision to relocate to La Marina, where her parents were operating a restaurant. Viewing it as an opportunity for an international experience and career advancement, she embraced the move. However, upon arriving in Spain, she quickly found herself falling in love with the country and its lifestyle. Twenty-five years later, Simone remains happily settled in Spain, with no intentions of returning to Germany.
Her life took a significant turn with the arrival of her two sons, prompting her to prioritise family over her demanding career in hospitality. Transitioning to a new role at Falken Tours, she has spent the past 13 years spreading joy to others.
Although she admits to missing aspects of Germany, such as her family and certain cultural elements like lush green landscapes and traditional sausages, Simone expresses a deep affection for her adopted home. She highlights Spain’s warm, open minded and friendly people, the sunny climate, picturesque palm trees, delicious cuisine, and relaxed lifestyle as reasons why she considers it home.
Reflecting on her early days in Spain, Simone recalls the initial challenges she faced, but also the immense support she received from the local community. Through dedication and immersion, she quickly mastered the Spanish language, describing it as “beautiful” and expressing her love for its elegance.
This is one of a number of interviews with Europeans who have moved to and settled in Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.