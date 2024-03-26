Women leaders – Diana Morant

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 12:51

Diana Morant Credit: Diana Morant, X

The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, becomes the first woman to lead the PSPV-PSOE (The Socialist Party of the Valencian Community).

On March 25, she gave her first speech after being appointed the General Secretary of the PSPV. “You can count on me,” Morant encouraged the Valencian residents.

With Morant’s ascendance, the Xativa municipality will enter the Party´s Federal Committee for the first time.

The Mayor congratulated Morant on her success: “Let´s go with Diana. We are prepared to confront the right and the extreme right. We are prepared to return to the government of the Valencian institutions and win the next elections.”

The new General is highly supported by Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez. “You symbolize like no one else what we would like to have in the Valencian Community,” Sanchez said to Morant during the Benicassim meeting.

During her speech, the community united in singing together, in support of Morant. She expressed her ambition for the future: “I am going to go out and win and be the first president of the Generalitat in 2027.”