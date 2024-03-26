Women leaders – Diana Morant

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 12:51
Diana Morant
Credit: Diana Morant, X
The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, becomes the first woman to lead the PSPV-PSOE (The Socialist Party of the Valencian Community).
On March 25, she gave her first speech after being appointed the General Secretary of the PSPV. “You can count on me,” Morant encouraged the Valencian residents.
With Morant’s ascendance, the Xativa municipality will enter the Party´s Federal Committee for the first time.
The Mayor congratulated Morant on her success: “Let´s go with Diana. We are prepared to confront the right and the extreme right. We are prepared to return to the government of the Valencian institutions and win the next elections.”
The new General is highly supported by Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez. “You symbolize like no one else what we would like to have in the Valencian Community,” Sanchez said to Morant during the Benicassim meeting.
During her speech, the community united in singing together, in support of Morant. She expressed her ambition for the future: “I am going to go out and win and be the first president of the Generalitat in 2027.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.