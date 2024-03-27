By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 11:30

Calling Aspe's Maid of Honour: Extended Opportunity for a Timeless Tradition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Aspe has decided to extend the deadline for applications to become the Maid of Honour of the Virgen de las Nieves from 2024 to 2026.

Starting April 25, women born between January 1, 1999, and December 31, 2006, are eligible to apply.

Rosa Ruiz, Councillor for Festivals, emphasised that the pandemic had deprived many women of the opportunity to accompany La Virgen.

The decision aims to ensure equal opportunities for all interested candidates born within the specified timeframe.

The list of applicants will be posted on the Town Hall notice board from April 16 to 19.

On April 20, a draw will be held at the Wagner Theatre to select the eight lucky candidates who will represent Aspe during its major festivals and accompany La Virgen de las Nieves in all her events.

To apply, interested individuals must submit their application electronically through the town hall’s website, aspe.es, or in person, at the Citizen Services Office on the ground floor of the Aspe Town Hall.

Applicants must have been registered residents for at least two years and provide a photocopy of both sides of their ID card and an updated colour photograph measuring 15 x 20 cm.

The photograph should have good resolution as it will be used for media and City Council publicity.