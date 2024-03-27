Dolls for girls, cars for boys

By Anna Akopyan •
A research programme by UNED reveals that children in Marina Alta favour the toys culturally assigned to their gender.
The director of UNED Denia, Raquel Marti, stated that based on a research programme carried out in educational centres of Javea, Pedreguer, Beniarbeig, El Verger and Ondara, the majority of girls preferred playing with dolls, while the majority of boys preferred cars.
The Coeducational Project by the UNED Denia Chair of Equality released these results in the last week of March. Raque Marti urged for changes; “We must end stereotypes to move towards a free school.”
In response, the UNED Denia Training coordinator, Lorena Perez, introduced two children´s books and a mobile application into the educational centres, addressing these matters.
After sharing one of the books, Coe and Duca Look for a Gift, which assures children that they can play with toys of their choice, regardless of gender, Marti stated that the kids began changing their behaviour and playing with more toys.
Over the past years, children’s play habits have caused many disputes and the question remains; are their choices the result of social pressure, or are they genuine preferences?
