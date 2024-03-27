Museo del Motor Benidorm First Anniversary

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 16:07
The Museo del Motor welcomes guests
Credit: Museo del Motor
Sometimes something amazing can be salvaged from a potential tragedy and this is exactly what happened when lawyer Martin de la Herran was diagnosed with Covid-19.
He spent a month in an Intensive Care Unit in 2021 and when he finally recovered, he decided that he needed to find a new direction in life, thus was born the Museo del Motor Benidorm.
Effectively starting with nothing, he and his family created an incredible site in Finestrat which covers three storeys and its 4,000 square metres is choc a bloc with classic and vintage cars as well as some great vehicles from the movies.
The official opening was on April 1, 2023 with the intention that this should not just be a museum, but would be a great meeting place for young and old to enjoy everything that is car related.
Martin’s first acquisition was a DeLorean with exactly the same specifications as that in the Back to the Future movies although you can only travel through time when you step into the museum and see so many vehicles, some exceptionally rare whilst others will bring back memories of the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Many of the exhibits have been donated or loaned by other classic car owners although a large number have been obtained by the family and the range of vehicles on display is quite stunning, even including a limousine previously owned by Franco.
Youngsters have their own play area and will soon have a selection of 1980s video games to enjoy and many will be attracted to the various film props.
These include Herbie, Kitt Car from Knight Rider, a Jurassic Park vehicle, the A Team van, plus a second DeLorean with just 2,000 kilometres on the clock and if some of these are too old for the children, then parents will no doubt recount their happy memories.
This is an immersive experience, where you can literally spend hours as there is an audio guide (available in seven languages), a cinema room and an American style diner with a food truck as well.
Entry costs €12 for adults and €7 for those aged 6 to 16 or over 65 (and those under 6 are admitted free with a parent) but if booked online in advance there is a family pack priced at €32 giving entry to two adults and two children saving €10.
For those that really want to enjoy the day, there is a VIP option at €50 per person (up to a maximum of five) with pick-up by limousine from your hotel (Benidorm, Altea, Alfaz, Albir, Finestrat, Villajoyosa, or La Nucia), a personal tour of the museum conducted in English or Spanish, a gift, a snack and a drink as well as transportation back to the hotel.
School trips are always welcomed and car clubs often hold special meetings at the museum.
The Museo del Motor celebrates its first Anniversary over the weekend of April 6 and 7 and having obtained numerous five star reviews from its 16,000 plus visitors, looks forward to welcoming more guests in the coming year.
If you turn up on the Anniversary weekend however there might even be the chance of winning a ride in one of the vehicles.
The museum is situated at Calle Joan Fuster, 4, 03509 Finestrat (Alicante) and to find out more or to make a booking visit https://www.museodelmotor.com/
