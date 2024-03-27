Orange Alert continues leading up to Easter

By Julian Phillips • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:45

Strong gusts up to 100km/h Credit: Creative Commons

This week leading up to Easter Weekend, as you may have noticed, is experiencing bad weather.

It started with strong winds on Saturday, followed by rain on Palm Sunday and Monday, along with cold temperatures on Tuesday. The weather alert is still in place because the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued an orange warning for strong winds across the province on Wednesday 27. This warning is active from 3:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., with gusts expected to exceed 90 km/h.

The impact of the strong winds is already noticeable in various parts of the province, according to records from AMETSE. Stations like Cañada de Cañepla (María), Laujar de Andarax, Calar Alto, and Cabo de Gata have reported wind speeds exceeding 100 km/h. In Roquetas de Mar, gusts reached 92.9 km/h, and in other areas like Purchena, Oria, and Tíjola, winds have exceeded 85 km/h, indicating the severity of the storm. Additionally, the minimum temperature in Calar Alto dropped to -3 degrees Celsius last night.

Influenced by Storm Nelson

This weather pattern is influenced by a deep storm named Nelson, as warned by AEMET. Nelson is expected to have a significant impact on Spain. It originates in the United Kingdom and will bring successive Atlantic fronts, leading to cloudy skies and widespread rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. The regions most affected will be the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes and the Pyrenees, with more persistent and intense rainfall. The Mediterranean regions will experience less rainfall but strong winds, at least until the weekend.

The forecast for Wednesday 27 in Almería predicts windy conditions with no rain. On Thursday, there’s a 70 percent chance of rain in the morning, which should ease off later in the day, allowing for religious processions to proceed. However, the wind is expected to pick up again. By Good Friday afternoon, the chance of rain increases to 60 percent, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius. The weather worsens on Saturday 30, with a 95 percent chance of rain, and on Sunday, there’s a 100 percent chance of rain, which could affect the procession of the Risen Lord.