Owning a holiday home should be hassle free

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:19

The Suncoaster team

You’ve been looking forward to your holiday all year so, do you really want to spend the first couple of days cleaning everything, sweeping the terrace and wiping down the outside furniture? That’s the reality for many holiday home owners on the Costa del Sol and why they should look to Suncoaster Homecare to take care of your home in the sun when you’re not here.

Suncoaster HomeCare is a professional property management company that has been looking after holiday homes for over 25 years. Based in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, they cover the coast from Fuengirola to Marbella offering a complete range of property management services.

Jana Parker of Suncoaster said, “What we offer is peace of mind, knowing that everything is taken care of so holiday home owners and their guests can relax and enjoy their holiday. And the work doesn’t stop when you leave: your property will be cleaned, all the linen laundered and everything squared away ready for your next visit”.

You can also rest easy knowing someone is checking on your home when you’re not here. Taking care of any maintenance that needs to be done, dealing with insurance companies if the need arises and providing security checks on a regular basis.

Happy clients, Daniel and Kajsa, said, “We started using Suncoaster immediately after buying our apartment in Calahonda. They have helped us with everything from minor repairs to lock changes and everything in between. Everyone we come in contact with at Suncoaster always provides a high level of service and fast feedback”.

And if you decide you’d like to make some extra income from your holiday home then Suncoaster Holiday Rentals are the people to speak to. They will organise the marketing, booking, payments and deposits; cleaning and departure checks; they will provide linen and towels and be there for your rental guests with a 24-hour hotline for any emergencies.

Suncoaster also ensure that your property meets the regulations for holiday homes and they take care of the little things (but important things) like registering guests with the local police, which is now a legal requirement in Spain.

Your home will be listed on internet portals such as Google Vacation Rentals, Spain Holiday and VRBO plus smaller agencies including Magic stay, Holidu, Hometogo, Muchosol, and Vacancesweb.be. They are adding more all the time and have just started a collaboration with Homes & Villas by Marriott.

The company is so successful that they now have a growing data base of 15,000 holiday makers and a third of bookings are from returning clients as people love their services so much.

Suncoaster client, Angus Kleppe said, “I needed a trustworthy local management company to look after my apartment and also generate rental income and Suncoaster have not let me down! The whole team is professional, helpful and super friendly, all issues are resolved efficiently”.

Further information is available on the website: suncoastergroup.com or you can either email: info@suncoastergroup.com or phone: +34 952 93 94 15

SPONSORED