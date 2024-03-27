Three Spanish cities – most wanted Easter getaways

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 16:28

Sevilla's Plaza de España. Credit: Migel/Shutterstock.com

With many people seeking a brief getaway over Easter, one country prominently stands out among online searches, Spain.

In 2024, Spain has emerged as a standout destination, distinguished by an impressive statistic. It is the only country to have three of its cities in the top 10 of Booking.com’s most sought-after places for holidaymakers.

As of Easter 2024, the figures revealed that Paris and London lead the rankings in first and second place, with Sevilla clinching an admirable third place.

Spanish cities ascend in popularity

Barcelona secures the fourth spot, with Rome and Dubai trailing behind. Madrid is not far off, positioned at seventh, with Amsterdam and Tokyo rounding off the list.

The surge in attention towards Spanish cities is particularly noteworthy. Sevilla, for example, saw a 23 per cent hike in accommodation inquiries compared to the previous year. Madrid’s interest grew by 19 per cent, and Barcelona experienced a modest 3 per cent increase.

Spain: A holy Week magnet

Spain’s allure extends beyond its cities to its regions, with Andalucia and Catalonia being the most preferred spots for Easter vacations globally.

They outshine other famed destinations like Buenos Aires, Florida, and Paris. The Valencian Community also makes its mark, ranking sixth and surpassing places such as São Paulo and Greater London.

For Spaniards with an eye for domestic travel during this period, Andalucia, the Valencian Community, and Catalonia are the top picks.

Madrid and the Canary Islands are also popular. Those venturing abroad from Spain prefer Portugal, with the northern region being the most favoured, even above cities like Paris and London.

Spain’s climatic appeal and picturesque coastlines continue to draw international visitors. Cities like Malaga, Valencia, and Alicante, alongside resort towns like Benidorm and Marbella, are among the top picks for those seeking sun-soaked holidays.

Cultural jewels of Spain

Sevilla offers a blend of artistic richness, modernity, and gastronomic delights, set against a backdrop of sustainable travel options. Highlights include the Maria Luisa Park and the breath-taking Plaza de España, both steeped in history and beauty.

Barcelona mesmerises with architectural marvels like the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell, showcasing the city’s vibrant culture and modernist art.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s Puerta del Sol and Gran Via pulse with urban energy, offering a mix of historical sites and contemporary life.

In sum, Spain’s cities and regions stand as preferred destinations for Easter, attracting visitors with their unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty.