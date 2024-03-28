35 Incidents in Almeria due to Storm Nelson

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 17:39

Strong winds from Storm Nelson cause 35 incidents. Credit: Creative Commons

The Strong winds this week have caused over thirty incidents, so far, in Almería and its surrounding areas.

Emergency calls came from various places including Almería city, Vicar, Carboneras, Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido, Velez-Rubio, Adra, and Vera.

The gusty winds, which have been ongoing since early morning on Thursday 28, led the State Meteorological Agency AEMET issuing a yellow alert for coastal winds and waves in Almería capital and Poniente. Storm Nelson is behind this, causing over 170 incidents across Andalusia on Wednesday.

Orange waring still in place

In Almería, an orange warning was in place until midnight due to wind gusts reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour. The authorities responded to 35 incidents. Among which included a man being injured by a door blown along by the wind in Vicar, and the partial detachment of the roof of the Blas Infante pavilion in Vera, thankfully without injuries. In Almería city, palm trees fell on Isla de Lanzarote Street and Federico García Lorca Avenue, while a streetlamp fell on a car on Sierra de Gredos Street and Avenida de la Cruz. Fortunately, there were no injuries in these incidents.

Emergency services advise residents to secure doors and windows, bring outdoor furniture inside, and avoid coastal areas during strong winds. Extra caution is needed near construction sites or dilapidated buildings. If driving, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance, especially in adverse weather conditions. Stay informed through official channels and remain calm. In case of emergency, call 112.