Weather alert: Storm Nelson to hit Spain 

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 21:02

Giant waves in Galicia. Credit: Munimara/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish Civil Protection and Emergencies have issued a weather warning for strong winds and intense rainfall.

On Thursday, 28th March, Storm Nelson, still centred near the British Isles, will bring a phase of unstable and turbulent weather over the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, expected to last until the end of March.

Weather alert: Secure your surroundings

The General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, under the guidance of the Ministry of the Interior, in line with forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), has signalled a caution for fierce winds across both land and sea, together with heavy rainfall.

Given the unpredictable nature of these weather phenomena, staying updated on potential developments is crucial.

Spanish authorities have warned the public not to risk their safety, particularly along the coastline, where many are tempted to take photographs of the spectacular but dangerous conditions.

The spanish ministry of the Interior has advised the public to fasten doors, windows, and loose objects to prevent them from becoming hazardous.

Unsettled days ahead

As per AEMET’s briefing, from Friday, 29 to Sunday, 31, the weakening Storm Nelson will still present general instability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The forecast predicts a procession of Atlantic fronts that will usher in rain across various regions, although with lesser intensity in the Mediterranean area.

Notably, snow is anticipated around the major mountain ranges, with precipitation peaking from Navarra and Huesca to western Andalucia on Friday, and in the south and southwest over the weekend.

The approaching fronts also spell a modest rise in temperatures and sustained westerly winds in the Canary Islands, particularly affecting the north with potential light rainfall.

With a discernible dip in temperatures from west to east between Friday and Saturday, and winds easing off yet still capable of fierce gusts, particularly near mountainous areas, the weather pattern over the weekend indicates no significant respite.

The overarching message is to remain vigilant and make preparation to lessen the impacts of the impending storm.