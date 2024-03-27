Weather alert: Storm Nelson to hit Spain 

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 21:02
Giant waves in Galicia.
Credit: Munimara/Shutterstock.com
The Spanish Civil Protection and Emergencies have issued a weather warning for strong winds and intense rainfall.
On Thursday, 28th March, Storm Nelson, still centred near the British Isles, will bring a phase of unstable and turbulent weather over the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, expected to last until the end of March.
The General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, under the guidance of the Ministry of the Interior, in line with forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), has signalled a caution for fierce winds across both land and sea, together with heavy rainfall.
Given the unpredictable nature of these weather phenomena, staying updated on potential developments is crucial.
Spanish authorities have warned the public not to risk their safety, particularly along the coastline, where many are tempted to take photographs of the spectacular but dangerous conditions.
The spanish ministry of the Interior has advised the public to fasten doors, windows, and loose objects to prevent them from becoming hazardous.
As per AEMET’s briefing, from Friday, 29 to Sunday, 31, the weakening Storm Nelson will still present general instability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.
The forecast predicts a procession of Atlantic fronts that will usher in rain across various regions, although with lesser intensity in the Mediterranean area.
Notably, snow is anticipated around the major mountain ranges, with precipitation peaking from Navarra and Huesca to western Andalucia on Friday, and in the south and southwest over the weekend.
The approaching fronts also spell a modest rise in temperatures and sustained westerly winds in the Canary Islands, particularly affecting the north with potential light rainfall.
With a discernible dip in temperatures from west to east between Friday and Saturday, and winds easing off yet still capable of fierce gusts, particularly near mountainous areas, the weather pattern over the weekend indicates no significant respite.
The overarching message is to remain vigilant and make preparation to lessen the impacts of the impending storm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.