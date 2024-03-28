Black Flame – home-made but better

By John Smith • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 12:47

Experienced staff are ready to serve at the Black Flame

This month, the Black Flame Bar and Grill in Pedreguer celebrated its 20th anniversary and continues to be one of the most popular eateries in the town.

20 years in Pedreguer

Originally named Monroe’s Carvery, it changed its name in 2018 in order to distinguish it from Monroe’s Carvery in Moraira, but also to allow this venue to create its own following and legend.

When you consider that owners Heidi and Sam can trace their involvement in the Costa Blanca hospitality sector back for 35 years, you know that any restaurant or bar that they are involved with is bound to be welcoming, and serves exceptional food at really sensible prices.

Looking at their previous experience, is like looking at a who’s who of popular and busy restaurants, so apart from Monroe’s Carvery and the Black Flame they have either owned or managed the iconic La Micheta, The Carvery and the Nags Head.

The past reveals their pedigree, but the present reveals what they offer today and that is really something special!

Homely and charming in every season, the Black Flame has a vast area of outdoor seating, live music space, TV for sports games, as well as pool and darts, providing not just food, but entertainment.

Open from 10am for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks

Open from 10am until it’s time to close, the day starts with a superb selection of breakfasts and there is quite a selection, including typical Spanish favourite, toast with tomato and oil, but it’s the English breakfasts that attract the most interest with the Greedy Boy Breakfast consisting of three of each, eggs, bacon, sausages and toast along with tomatoes, mushrooms and hash browns being the star and for a little extra you can add black pudding!

For lunch there is plenty of choice ranging from light bites, to a selection of tasty sandwiches and filled jacket potatoes.

There is also a very full a la carte menu to choose from, day and evening which includes some vegan options, pizzas, grills, fish, hamburgers and salads.

With a familiar flavour of traditional English cuisine, the restaurant really does offer an extensive menu for the entire family and can host tables of 16 and more, to ensure every celebration can be catered for.

Grilled to perfection, the rack of ribs remains amongst the favourite dishes of the customers, alongside the tasty Mega Tower Burger and the kids aren’t overlooked as they can choose from their own special menu.

After all of that choice, customers are encouraged to round off their experience at the Black Flame with one of many tasty desserts on offer.

Visit the very popular carvery

What many regular customers look forward to is the carvery which is available on Thursdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and Sundays from 12pm to 7pm with the main course consisting of Roast Beef and Roast Pork served with a selection of Yorkshire pudding, fresh vegetables and crispy roast potatoes.

There is also a selection of starters and desserts all very reasonably priced at €14.95 for two courses or €17.95 for three courses, so with such good value for money, it’s no wonder that bookings for the carvery are always recommended.

There’s also Fishy Friday with special options and you can also enjoy live Irish and rock music every Friday from 7.30pm performed by Larry McConville.

If all of this isn’t enough, there’s a great range of different drinks including no less than 14 cocktails, some of which are Black Flame specials and there are mocktails for the drivers, the teetotallers and yes, the kids, plus 4pm to 6pm is Cocktail Happy Hour.

They also serve gin, vodka and bacardi mixers during this time for €3.50 and a pint of lager for €2.40.

The Black Flame, Avenida del Garrofer 27, Pedreguer, visit the Black Flame website to view the menu or call 965 761 731 to make a reservation.

Sponsored