By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 14:06

Can Vienna's Dog Team set the standard for responsible dog ownership?

Vienna has launched an innovative program to improve dog welfare and promote responsible ownership: the Vienna Dog Team, or Wiener Hunde-Team.

Made up of 20 certified veterinarians trained as animal welfare officers, their main job is to patrol the city, offering advice and education on proper dog care.

The team’s goal is to help people understand the rules about owning dogs and to encourage harmony between humans and their furry friends.

While they dress like regular people, their jackets and badges make them easy to spot.

They have the power to warn dog owners and report them for breaking the rules, like having an unregistered dog, not paying dog taxes, or letting their dog roam around without a lead or muzzle.

This initiative is part of Vienna’s broader plan to encourage responsible dog ownership.

Since 2019, the city has had an Animal Welfare Ombudsman’s Office and has required basic education for new dog owners.

Before adopting a dog, people need to learn about how to take care of them, train them, and understand their legal responsibilities.

Vienna’s success has caught the attention of the Austrian government, which is thinking about making it a law for people to take classes before getting a dog.

This could lead to other cities setting up Dog Teams too, creating a standard way of looking after dogs across Austria.