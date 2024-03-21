By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 18:26

Moving to Costa Blanca with pets: Make it a smooth transition. Image: gorillaimages / Shutterstock.com.

Are you thinking of moving to Costa Blanca with your pets?

Whether it’s for a fresh start, retirement, or work, bringing your furry friends along can make the journey even better.

However, understanding the rules for moving pets internationally can seem overwhelming.

Don’t worry! Here’s how to make it simpler for you and your animal pals.

First, it’s important to know which pets can travel internationally.

Dogs, cats, ferrets, birds, rodents, rabbits, and reptiles are usually allowed. However, poultry and primates can’t come along.

You can usually bring up to five dogs, cats, or ferrets. But if your pets are younger than 15 weeks, they can’t enter Spain.

Different rules apply if your pets are coming for contests or competitions.

When you’re bringing pets from another country, you need to use specific entry points and let the Civil Guard Tax Registry know.

Using the wrong entry points could mean your pets get sent back.

Essential documents include a health certificate issued by a veterinarian in your home country, proof of rabies vaccination for your pets, identification via microchip or tattoo, a rabies test if your country is not on the approved list, and tailored paperwork for varying types of pets.

Preparation is key to ensuring a smooth transition without encountering setbacks later.

Scout pet-friendly accommodations in Costa Blanca, familiarise your pets with travel crates or carriers well in advance, consult your veterinarian regarding any specific health requirements or vaccinations, and consider enlisting professional assistance for the relocation process.