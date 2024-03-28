Keeeeep dancing!

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 15:36
Learn to dance Ceroc
Photo: Flickr CC / John Seb Barber
Colin and Natalie have been featured on BBC One, and Channels 4 and 5. They have taught over 2,000 people to dance from all ages from 18 to 80.
The good news is the couple will be teaching Modern Jive (known in France as LeRoc and in the UK as Ceroc) every Tuesday, starting on April 16, from 5pm to 6.30pm at Fresco Marina in Sotogrande.
They have been teaching Modern Jive here in Spain for 15 years and people that always say, “you will never teach me I have two left feet”, join every week and can dance by the time they leave.
The cost is just €10 and Colin and Natalie are so confident they say that if you don’t look good on the dance floor by 6.30pm your €10 is refunded in full. There is no need to book, just turn up at 5pm and you will leave with a a new skill and a whole new social circle of new friends.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
