San Pedro Spring Market

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 15:59

Spring marketPhoto: Facebook / APYMESPA

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises of San Pedro Alcántara (APYMESPA) has announced the next edition of the Spring Market, an event that promises to bring together local businesses, artisans and lovers of quality products in a vibrant and colourful celebration.

The date for this event is Saturday April 27, and the opening hours will be from 10am until 3pm. The Market will take place in Calle Lagasca, Calle Marqués del Duero and Calle Córdoba in San Pedro Alcántara, providing a delightful setting for this community event.

Registration is free of charge, providing local traders with the opportunity to promote their products and services at no additional cost. All those interested in participating should register by sending an e-mail to otsanpedro@marbella.es by Tuesday April 23, indicating the usual address of the business, contact telephone number, the name of the establishment and attaching the business logo

A resounding success

In previous years, the Spring Markets, along with similar events held annually at Christmas, have been a resounding success, attracting both local visitors and tourists. With approximately 50 stalls set up, traders have enjoyed the opportunity to connect with the community and present their products in a friendly environment, which has allowed them to increase their regular sales.

In addition to the market stalls, visitors will be entertained by live music, with the participation of local choirs and dance academies. This unmissable event promises to give a new boost to San Pedro Alcántara’s businesses after Easter and is an experience not to be missed.