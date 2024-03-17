Sunday stroll through the local market

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 19:08
Denia Sunday market
Credit: El Mercat de l´Autocine, Facebook
Spend your Sunday morning strolling the stalls of fresh fruits, artisan crafts and local specialities to the sound of joyful live music.
Every Sunday, from 9.30am until 2pm, Denia´s Drive-in Cinema transforms into a local flea market, with a wide range of products including fruits, vegetables, homemade pastries, local olives, honey, and natural cosmetics.
Enjoy a newly discovered sweet snack, while resting in the sitting area to watch live music performances and have your morning coffee.
The market is regularly visited and continues to be a vibrant meeting point for locals and visitors, due to its diverse appeal.
The freshest food, sourced from the Valencian region is offered in special deals and bargains.
Find exceptionally crafted jewellery, paintings by local artists, and healing crystals; discover unmatched gifts for your loved ones.
Family-friendly venue and free parking available.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
